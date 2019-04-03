Residents of the Petare district in Caracas block a road to protest the scarcity of gas on April 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/ MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Residents of the Petare district in Caracas block a road to protest the scarcity of gas on April 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/ MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Photograph taken on April 2, 2019, showing the outside of a metro station in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

Hundreds of Venezuelans pour across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge into Colombian territory on April 2, 2019, after breaking through the security blockades of huge shipping containers set up by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) under orders from President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Hundreds of Venezuelans pour across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge into Colombian territory on April 2, 2019, after breaking through the security blockades of huge shipping containers set up by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) under orders from President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Hundreds of Venezuelans pour across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge into Colombian territory on April 2, 2019, after breaking through the security blockades of huge shipping containers set up by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) under orders from President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Hundreds of Venezuelans pour across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge into Colombian territory on April 2, 2019, after breaking through the security blockades of huge shipping containers set up by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) under orders from President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Hundreds of Venezuelans poured across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge into Colombian territory on Tuesday morning after breaking through the security blockades set up by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

Venezuelans had been stopped at the Colombian border because they were unable to take the illegal crossings that were now flooded by the rising Tachira River - so they climbed over or got around the barrier of huge shipping containers that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered installed there to prevent citizens from crossing the bridge.