A woman receives a box of the first shipment of humanitarian aid from the Red Cross, in Caracas, Venezuela, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena

The government of Nicolas Maduro, the opposition and Venezuelans celebrated on Tuesday the entry of the first batch of humanitarian aid that has now been distributed among the most disadvantaged sectors of Caracas.

In the western neighborhood of Catia, Red Cross workers delivered jerry cans and water purification tablets to hundreds of families affected by the irregular supply of water.