A group of people participates in a peaceful demonstration to demand respect for their rights and a response to hate crimes against the LGBTI community, in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 September 2021. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Several LGBTI rights organizations Friday urged the government to remove discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and effectively combat homo-lesbo-transphobia in the country.

A group of activists held protests in Caracas demanding the government to recognize and protect civil and political rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and intersex and respond to incidents of hate crimes against members of the sexual minority community. EFE