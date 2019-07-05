UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet talks about the situation of human rights in Venezuela, during the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations (UNOG) in Geneva, Switzerland, 05 July 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday that Venezuelans deserve a better life that is free from fear and whereby they have access to food, water and health services during the presentation of her report on Venezuela before the Human Rights Council.

"The fate of more than 30 million Venezuelans rests on the leadership's willingness and ability to put the human rights of the people ahead of any personal, ideological or political ambitions," Michelle Bachelet said during presentation of her report in Geneva.