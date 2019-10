People wait on Sept. 25, 2019, to see a doctor at the Colombian Red Cross medical center in Arauca - they are mostly Venezuelans who cannot get good medical care in their own country so they form long lines here to make sure they get the treatment they need. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Red Cross personnel check in people on Sept. 25, 2019, to see a doctor at the Colombian Red Cross medical center in Arauca - the patients are mostly Venezuelans who cannot get good medical care in their own country so they come here to make sure they get the treatment they need. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The Arauca pier is already busy before sunrise. Hundreds of people arrive in boats from Venezuela to get medical attention, and to be sure they do, they must be among the earliest to stand in the long lines that quickly begin to form.

One of the first buildings they come across in the city, which is the capital of Arauca province and is only separated from Venezuela by the swiftly flowing Arauca River, is that of the Colombian Red Cross.