Long lines of Venezuelan immigrants on Thursday formed at the border crossing station between Ecuador and Colombia waiting to travel onwards to Peru before that country, starting on the weekend, demands a visa to enter, despite the difficulties that they are having on the Colombian side.

Ecuadorian and Colombian authorities said that the flow of Venezuelan citizens has increased in recent hours due primarily to two things: the fact that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decided to open the border with Colombia this weekend and the entry into force as of midnight on Saturday of Peru's demand that all foreigners entering the country must have visas.