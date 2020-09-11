Blanca, Angel and Ali wait nervously for Monday to roll around. They are elderly and live alone in Caracas, which is beset by the coronavirus pandemic and the country's ongoing economic, political and social crisis, but - at the beginning of the week - they welcome neighborhood volunteers who deliver lunches for the coming five days to them, provide limited health attention regarding the virus and, most important these days, a little company.

"The situation is terrible. We receive a pension of about 400,000 bolivares that, according to the exchange rate, comes to about $1.30 per month. What can a person do with $1.30 per month?" Blanca, 81, asks drying her tears at the door of her home.