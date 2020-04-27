A group of Venezuelan citizens remain near the buses that they rented to return to their country in the face of the emergency caused by the coronavirus COVID-19, but that were turned back by the Colombian authorities in Bogota, Colombia, 26 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Thousands of Venezuelan migrants who want to return to their country are trapped in Colombian cities due to the coronavirus pandemic and the bureaucracy of authorities, which they accuse of stalling their travel for no reason.

In the Vision de Colombia neighborhood in western Bogota, more than 200 people have been sleeping on four buses for four days, they said, waiting for the immigration authorities to give them permission to leave the city and travel by road to Cucuta or Arauca, two cities that have border crossings with Venezuela. EFE-EPA