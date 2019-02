Venezuelan citizens march at Santander square during a demonstration calling for the safe passage of international humanitarian aid from the United States and Colombia in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Hundreds of Venezuelans filled Santander Park in Cucuta, Colombia on Tuesday to demand that their president's regime allow humanitarian aid into the country.

Juan Guaido, the head of the Venezuelan parliament and self-declared interim president, announced on Tuesday that he expects humanitarian aid to enter the country on Feb. 23, despite opposition from President Nicolas Maduro, whom he does not recognize as legitimate.