Supporters of Venezuela's government participate in a march in a Caracas to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the start of the Caracazo, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Thousands of supporters of Venezuela's government on Wednesday commemorated the 30th anniversary of the start of the Caracazo uprising with a demonstration in this capital, a rally in which they also expressed support for embattled leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

Constituent Assembly head Diosdado Cabello was the lead speaker at the event in the absence of Maduro, who referred to that deadly weeklong wave of protests in a tweet but did not mention the rally in Petare, a large shantytown on Caracas' outskirts.