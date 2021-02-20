University lecturer Carmen Hurtado poses at a park in Caracas on Monday, 15 February 2021, with the puppets she sells to make extra money. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Carmen Hurtado's hopes rise every time a potential customer approaches the makeshift stand in the Venezuelan capital where she sells puppets, as each sale brings her closer to her dream of having a home of her own, a seemingly impossible goal in an oil-rich nation where someone earning the minimum wage would have to work 4,000 to amass enough money to buy a house.

The 45-year-old university lecturer currently resides in the home of a relative in the poor Caracas neighborhood of San Jose, best known for a history of violence chronicled in the songs of a local rap group.