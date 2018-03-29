Thousands of people on Wednesday marched the streets of Caracas, in the most representative procession of Holy Week, to welcome the Nazarene of San Pablo with prayers asking to bring peace to the country.

The procession marked the culmination of two-days of devotion and masses in which thousands of Venezuelans from all over the country came to the Basilica of Santa Teresa, in the center of the capital, to honor the promises they had made to Jesus, in one of the oldest religious acts in the country.