Patients, relatives and health sector workers protest in front of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Caracas, Venezuela, on 14 June 2018. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Dozens of Venezuelans suffering from HIV and Parkinson's gathered Thursday in front of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) headquarters in Caracas to denounce the country's health crisis as PAHO director Carissa Etienne visits Venezuela.

The protesters want "them to listen to the reality of the Venezuelan people and the affected people ... they are people who are trying to survive in Venezuela, ... but neither the Health Ministry nor any other public authority is paying attention" said Eduardo Franco, the representative of the Venezuelan Network of (HIV-)Positive People.