People climb onto the back of a truck in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 June 2018 (issued 10 June 2018). Citizens are using other means of transportation as the political and socioeconomic crisis in the country has left the transportation system on the verge of collapse. EFE-EPA/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Photo taken June 8, 2018, in Caracas, Venezuela, showing city buses standing idle for lack of spare parts as the country's public transportation system has virtually collapsed due to the ongoing political and socioeconomic crisis. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelans over the past five years have been suffering through the collapse of the public transportation system, which has been decimated by rising prices and the scarcity of spare parts, as well as by the lack of government investment.

The crisis is forcing thousands of users to either walk wherever they need to go or stand in long lines waiting for the "perreras," cargo trucks that belong to the Caracas Mayor's Office or private citizens but without any safety measures for transporting people, since there are very few public buses available.