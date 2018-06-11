Venezuelans over the past five years have been suffering through the collapse of the public transportation system, which has been decimated by rising prices and the scarcity of spare parts, as well as by the lack of government investment.
The crisis is forcing thousands of users to either walk wherever they need to go or stand in long lines waiting for the "perreras," cargo trucks that belong to the Caracas Mayor's Office or private citizens but without any safety measures for transporting people, since there are very few public buses available.