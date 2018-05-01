Supporters of the Government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participate in a demonstration on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of the Government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participate in a demonstration on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of the Government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participate in a demonstration on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of the Government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participate in a demonstration on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of the Government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gather around a statue of the late President Hugo Chavez during a demonstration on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's government and opposition both demonstrated Tuesday on International Workers' Day as the upcoming May 20 presidential election approaches, and in which the head of state Nicolas Maduro will seek reelection.

The ruling party will also commemorate the occasion a year ago when Maduro convened a National Constituent Assembly (ANC), whose members were finally elected but without the previous referendum required by the Constitution, and which is made up entirely of ruling party members, a situation that has sparked accusations of illegitimacy by many countries.