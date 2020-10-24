Raul, Manuel, Cecilia, Ludys... Hundreds of Venezuelans are stranded in the Dominican Republic in a desperate situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, without any way to regularize their immigration status to work legally and without the resources they need to return to their country.
Venezuelans stranded in the Dominican Republic
Raul Villarroel poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on Oct. 20, 2020, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hundreds of Venezuelans like Raul have been stranded in the D.R. since the coronavirus pandemic made it costly to get back home. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Barria
Miguel poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on Oct. 20, 2020, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hundreds of Venezuelans like Miguel have been stranded in the D.R. since the coronavirus pandemic made it costly to get back home. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Barria
Maria Cecilia Piratova and her son Manuel pose for a photo during an interview with EFE on Oct. 20, 2020, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hundreds of Venezuelans like them have been stranded in the D.R. since the coronavirus pandemic made it costly to get back home. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Barria