Venezuelans stranded in the Dominican Republic

Raul Villarroel poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on Oct. 20, 2020, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hundreds of Venezuelans like Raul have been stranded in the D.R. since the coronavirus pandemic made it costly to get back home. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Barria

Miguel poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on Oct. 20, 2020, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hundreds of Venezuelans like Miguel have been stranded in the D.R. since the coronavirus pandemic made it costly to get back home. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Barria