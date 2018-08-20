A man walks by stores closed in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 August 2018. Starting today, the Bolivar Soberano is the official currency in Venezuela, with a new design of the bills and slashing five zeroes in relation to the Bolivar Fuerte. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

View of an empty street in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 August 2018. Starting today, the Bolivar Soberano is the official currency in Venezuela, with a new design of the bills and slashing five zeroes in relation to the Bolivar Fuerte. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

View of bills of the new Venezuelan currency in Caracas, 20 August 2018. Starting today, the Bolivar Soberano is the official currency in Venezuela, with a new design of the bills and slashing five zeroes in relation to the Bolivar Fuerte. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A Venezuelan soldier withdraws the country's new currency - the Bolivar Soberano, which slashes five zeros from the old prices - from an ATM in Caracas on Aug. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuelans woke up on Monday with five fewer zeros on their bank accounts due to the monetary reconversion launched by order of the executive, which also decreed the day to be a holiday, resulting in almost deserted streets and the majority of stores closed.

The accounting adjustment to remove five zeros from the bolivar is one of the measures implemented by the government of Nicolas Maduro within its "economic expansion and recovery" plan, whereby Caracas is seeking to end the serious economic crisis besetting the nation.