Venezuelans woke up on Monday with five fewer zeros on their bank accounts due to the monetary reconversion launched by order of the executive, which also decreed the day to be a holiday, resulting in almost deserted streets and the majority of stores closed.
The accounting adjustment to remove five zeros from the bolivar is one of the measures implemented by the government of Nicolas Maduro within its "economic expansion and recovery" plan, whereby Caracas is seeking to end the serious economic crisis besetting the nation.