The Venezuelan ambassador to Chile, Arevalo Mendez, seen here at a press conference on May 17, 2019, in Santiago, expressed his support for the talks in Norway between representatives of his government and the opposition, though he warned about the risk of the dialogue being sabotaged by foes of President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA

The Venezuelan ambassador to Chile expressed his support this Friday for the talks in Norway between representatives of his government and the opposition, though he warned about the risk of the dialogue being sabotaged by foes of President Nicolas Maduro.

"We are, as President Maduro says, fully willing to answer a call to dialogue. Every time we're called to talks, our government will be there," Arevalo Mendez told a press conference at the Venezuelan Embassy in Santiago.