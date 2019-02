US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean Chairmain Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands after signing a document during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM/FILE/THE STRAITS TIMES/

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) react during their first one-on-one meeting, part of the historic summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun.12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM /THE STRAITS TIMES/SINGAPORE OUT

The president of the United States and the North Korean leader are all set to meet for the historic second summit in Vietnam - a Communist-ruled nation that is friends with both Washington as well as Pyongyang.

After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump made the announcement in his State of Union address on Tuesday, saying his "relationship with Kim Jong-un is a good one" and that "Chairman Kim and I will meet again on Feb. 27 and 28 in Vietnam."