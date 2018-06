The personal security officer (PSO) of Shujaat Bukhari, senior journalist and editor-in-chief of English daily Rising Kashmir, is carried away from the scene of a suspected militant attack in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 14 June 2018. Bukhari and his personal security officer were shot dead by unknown attackers outside his office in Srinagar on 14 June evening. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Relatives and friends of Shujaat Bukhari, senior journalist and editor-in-chief of English daily Rising Kashmir, wait outside a police control room in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 14 June 2018. Bukhari and his personal security officer (PSO) were shot dead by unknown attackers outside his office in Srinagar on 14 June evening. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

The body of Shujaat Bukhari, senior journalist and editor-in-chief of English daily Rising Kashmir, is carried on 14 June 2018 inside a police control room in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. Bukhari and his personal security officer (PSO) were shot dead by unknown attackers outside his office in Srinagar on 14 June evening. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A group of armed men on Thursday shot and killed a veteran newspaper journalist and editor in Indian-administered Kashmir, an attack that also left one of his guards dead and which occurred on the same day the United Nations called for an investigation into human rights violations and abuses in that region.

Shujaat Bukhari was attacked while leaving his office at the Press Enclave in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, police official Imran Farooq told EFE.