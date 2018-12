Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the most senior human rights activist in Russia and a former Soviet dissident, seen in this March 2012 photo, died this Saturday in Moscow at the age of 91. EFE-EPA/Yuri Kochetkov/File

Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the most senior human rights activist in Russia and a former Soviet dissident, seen in this August 2013 photo, died this Saturday in Moscow at the age of 91. EFE-EPA/Sergei Chirikov/File

Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the most senior human rights activist in Russia and a former Soviet dissident, seen in this May 30, 2016 photo, died this Saturday in Moscow at the age of 91. EFE-EPA/Bernd Von Jutrczenka/File

The most senior human rights activist in Russian and former Soviet dissident Lyudmila Alexeyeva died this Saturday in Moscow, the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights reported. She was 91.

The chairman of the council, Mikhail Fedotov, said the human rights defender died in a Moscow hospital after being admitted several weeks ago.