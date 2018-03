A Thai veterinarian prepares a rabies vaccine as a woman comforts her dog before receive a shot at a house in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai veterinarian gives a rabies vaccine shot to a cat at a house in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Authorities in the Thai capital on Friday were vaccinating cats and dogs amid an outbreak of rabies that has affected dozens of provinces across the Southeast Asian country.

Veterinarians sent by district offices in Bangkok vaccinated around 40 dogs and cats at Buddhist temples near the City Hall on Friday, an epa journalist reports.