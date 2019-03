(L-R) Philippine Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al-Haj Murad Ebrahim, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, MILF Vice-Chairman Ghadzali Jaafar and MILF Peace Panel Chairperson Mohagher Iqbal hold the the proposed Bangsamaro Basic Law (BBL) draft at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, 17 July 2017. Jaafar died on 13 March 2019 in Davao. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Ghadzali Jaafar, a top leader of the rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), removes his glasses during an interview in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, 09 August 2005. Jaafar died on 13 March 2019 in Davao. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

(L-R) Philippine House Speaker and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and vice chairman for political affairs of the Bangsamoro Transition Commision Ghadzali Jaafar gesture the peace sign during a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, 22 February 2019. A ceremonial confirmation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and oath-taking of members of the Bangsamaro Transition Authority was held in Malacanang after the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Ghazali Jaafar, Vice Chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the largest Muslim rebel group in the Philippines, died early Wednesday at the age of 75, the government run Philippine News Agency reports.

Jaafar chaired the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, a new autonomous Muslim region formed just two weeks ago as a result of a peace agreement the government signed with the MILF in 2014 to settle five decades of separatist conflict in the southern Philippines.