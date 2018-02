(FILE) US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

(FILE) A nun (C) joins participants of the 45th March for Life outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

(FILE) US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 45th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Vice President of the United States Tuesday predicted the end of the legal practice of abortion consecrated in the country since 1973.

"If all of us do all that we can, that we will once again, in our time, restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law," said Mike Pence during a luncheon organized by pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List & Life in Nashville, Tennessee.