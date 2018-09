US entertainer Bill Cosby (C) departs the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, 24 September 2018 after the first day of his sentencing hearing. Cosby was found guilty on three counts including Aggravated Sexual Assault, against Andrea Constand in 2004. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

Attorney Gloria Allred speaks with press in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, 24 September 2018 ahead of the sentencing hearing for US entertainer Bill Cosby. Cosby was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault against Andrea COnstand in 2004. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

US entertainer Bill Cosby (C) arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, 24 September 2018, for sentencing. Cosby was found guilty on three counts including Aggravated Sexual Assault, against Andrea Constand in 2004. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

US entertainer Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, 24 September 2018 for sentencing. Cosby was found guilty on three counts including Aggravated Sexual Assault, against Andrea Constand in 2004. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

Andrea Constand, victim of comedian Bill Cosby/s sexual abuses, on Monday called for justice in a local court in Pennsylvania, the United States, where the first day of Cosby's sentencing hearing is held against the actor convicted of sexual assault by a jury.

Constand on Monday called for "justice as the court sees fit" against Cosby, who faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.