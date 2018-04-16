South Korean mourners hold the yellow ribbons for the symbol of hope as they pay tribute to the victims of the Sewol ferry accident near the memorial altar on Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Workers prepare for a state memorial service for the victims of the 2014 ferry disaster at an altar in Ansan, South Korea, Apr. 16, 2018, the tragedy's fourth anniversary. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon delivers a eulogy during a memorial service for victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster at a park in Ansan, South Korea, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Families of the 304 people killed in the sinking of the Sewol ferry on Monday demanded a fresh investigation into the incident as thousands of South Koreans paid tribute to the victims on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.

Around 1,000 family members of the victims participated in an event in Mokpo city on the southeastern coast around 100 kilometers from where the ferry sank on its way to Jeju island from Incheon. They gathered to protest against an investigation they consider biased and skewed to save those responsible for the incident.