Families of the 304 people killed in the sinking of the Sewol ferry on Monday demanded a fresh investigation into the incident as thousands of South Koreans paid tribute to the victims on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.
Around 1,000 family members of the victims participated in an event in Mokpo city on the southeastern coast around 100 kilometers from where the ferry sank on its way to Jeju island from Incheon. They gathered to protest against an investigation they consider biased and skewed to save those responsible for the incident.