A boy who was injured in a bomb explosion in Khot district, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A man who was injured in a bomb explosion in Khot district, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A man who was injured in a bomb explosion in Khost district, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 15 people who were injured when a bomb exploded in a bazaar in eastern Afghanistan were undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in the nearby city of Jalalabad, an efe-epa photojournalist at the scene reported Sunday.

The blast killed five people when it struck a marketplace in Khost district on Saturday.