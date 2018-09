Juan Pablo Hermosilla, lawyer for several of the victims of sexual abuse by priests of the Chilean Catholic church, delivers statements to the press, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Jose Andres Murillo, a victim of sexual abuse by priest Fernando Karadima when he was minor, delivers statements to the press, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

James Hamilton, a victim of sexual abuse by priest Fernando Karadima when he was minor, delivers statements to the press, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Victims of sexual abuse carried out for years by Rev. Fernando Karadima urged the Chilean judiciary to act independently and punish the abuses and cover up within the Catholic church.

"History will tell us if the Chilean state and its judges were in favor of abuse and corruption, and were subjugated by the power of the church, or if they are an autonomous power that does the work it is meant to do, namely to deliver verdicts," James Hamilton, one of the accusers, said.