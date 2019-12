Indian children born with congenital disabilities, believed to be caused by the exposure of their parents to gas leakage during the Union Carbide gas leak disaster, along with their relatives and supporters, take part in a candle light vigil to pay homage to the people killed in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy to mark the 35th anniversary of the disaster, in Bhopal, India, 30 November 2019. A gas leak at a Union Carbide Corporation plant in Bhopal on the intervening night of 02 and 03 December 1984 killed at least 15 thousand people in what is considered as one of the world's most significant industrial accident. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Survivors of a toxic gas leak from a pesticide plant in India that killed thousands of people 35 years ago protested on Monday against the lack of healthcare for the various ailments caused by the industrial disaster.

The central city of Bhopal, where the poison gas leak from the Union Carbide pesticide factory occurred in 1985, is still battling with the aftereffects of the accident and was set to mark the 35th anniversary of one of the tragedy.