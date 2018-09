Activists shout slogans during a protest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes Cemetery) in Taguig City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Dozens of activists on Tuesday marked the birthday of late Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos by staging a protest outside the Heroes' Cemetery in Metro Manila where he is buried, urging the government to end martial law in a restive southern province.

The divisive former leader, who was in power from 1965-1986, is blamed for widespread human rights abuses during his tenure, especially from 1972-1981 when martial law was in force.