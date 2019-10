Books by Austrian novelist Peter Handke are displayed in a bookstore in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DAVID CHANG

Austrian writer Peter Handke poses for photographs at his home in Chaville, near Paris, France, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Austrian writer Peter Handke poses for photographs at his home in Chaville, near Paris, France, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Relatives of victims of the Srebrenica genocide have demanded that the Nobel committee revokes Peter Handke’s prize for literature.

Mothers of Srebrenica, which comprises families of the victims of the 1995 massacre in Bosnia, has accused the Austrian writer of defending those responsible for the war crimes.