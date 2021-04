A handout image made available by the Indonesian Navy from video recorded from ROV of the sunk Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a press conference at a command in Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/INDONESIAN NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Balinese people lay wreaths with names of the crew on board the sunk Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia, 26 April 2021.

A video showing the crew of a sunken Indonesian submarine singing a farewell song inside the vessel has gone viral, moving internet users in the country.

The video appears to have been recorded with a mobile phone inside the KRI Nanggala 402, which disappeared in the waters north of the Indonesian tourist island of Bali last Wednesday. EFE