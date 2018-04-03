Friends and colleagues of journalists kidnapped in the Ecuador-Colombia border protest outside the Government Palace, in Quito, Ecuador, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE JACOME

Friends and colleagues of journalists kidnapped in the Ecuador-Colombia border protest outside the Government Palace, in Quito, Ecuador, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE JACOME

Friends and colleagues of journalists kidnapped in the Ecuador-Colombia border protest outside the Government Palace, in Quito, Ecuador, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE JACOME

A video showing the three journalists from Ecuador's El Comercio newspaper kidnapped on March 26 on the border with Colombia was aired on Tuesday by Canal RCN, providing the first proof that they are alive.