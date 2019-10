Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang addresses journalists during a regular press conference at the government guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MINH HOANG

Vietnam has accused China of expanding naval operations within the Vietnamese exclusive economic zone despite Hanoi's repeated demands that Beijing withdraw its vessels from that disputed area in the South China Sea.

Since early July, the Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 has been carrying out surveys in Vietnam's EEZ while accompanied by escort vessels. Hanoi has responded by formally warning Beijing and deploying Coast Guard ships. EFE-EPA