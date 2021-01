Health workers get ready to perform swab tests at a temporary Covid-19 testing facility at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 29 January 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A man holds a vial at a temporary Covid-19 testing facility at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 29 January 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnam on Saturday announced that it had approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, the first to be authorized in the country.

It comes amid a sudden new outbreak of the virus, with 34 new cases reported Saturday. EFE-EPA