A street vendor sits in front a poster promoting the Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix at the construction site of the Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi, Vietnam, 13 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Builders work at the construction site of the Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi, Vietnam, 13 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Builders dismantle steel frames at the construction site of the Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi, Vietnam, 23 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

The organizers of the 2020 Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix announced Friday the cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking away the Southeast Asian country’s plan to host this competition for the first time.

“We are unable to welcome the most exciting and prestigious motorsport series on the planet to Vietnam in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation in a statement. EFE-EPA