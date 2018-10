A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (C-L), General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (C-R) along with soldiers carrying the coffin of late President Tran Dai Quang to an artillery cart at the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows Vietnam's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong writing in the condolence book at the funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang at the National Funeral House, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

General secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong looks on during the National Funeral of Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang, at the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MINH HOANG

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam has nominated its Secretary General as the presidential candidate following the death of President Tran Dai Quang while in office.

The party's Central Committee had unanimously decided to nominate Nguyen Phu Trong as a presidential candidate during the forthcoming National Assembly session, to be held between Oct. 21 and Nov. 19, an announcement on the government website said late on Wednesday night.