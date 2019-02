Kim Jong-un impersonator Howard X waves from a car as he is escorted by Vietnamese authorities to the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Kim Jong-un impersonator Howard X leaves the hotel as he is escorted by Vietnamese authorities to the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Kim Jong-un impersonator Howard X (L) and Donald Trump impersonator Russell White (R) pose for a photo at a hotel before being escorted by Vietnamese authorities to the airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

An impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday said Vietnamese authorities were deporting him from the country, just 24 hours before the real Kim was expected to arrive in Hanoi ahead of a summit with the president of the United States.

Donald Trump is due to attend a second summit with the North Korean dictator on Wednesday and Thursday.