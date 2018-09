A picture made available Feb. 9, 2015 shows the second terminal at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on the day it went into operation, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 5, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/DUC THANH EPA/DUC THANH

The Secretary-General of the International Federation for Human Rights, Debbie Stothard, was deported Monday from Vietnam after being detained at Hanoi Airport after her entry into the country was banned.

"After more than 15 hours of arbitrary detention, Debbie Stothard has been escorted to the boarding gate to be deported to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," said FIDH in her Twitter account.