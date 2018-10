Vietnam's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong takes the oath of office after being elected as President of Vietnam in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT

Vietnam's National Assembly in Hanoi on Tuesday elected the Communist Party general secretary as the country's president following Tran Dai Quang's death in September after a long illness.

Nguyen Phu Trong, who was unanimously nominated by the Central Committee of the Communist Party, was approved by 476 parliamentarians and received one vote against him in the plenary session of the National Assembly where he took his oath and delivered a speech which was televised.