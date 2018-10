Nguyen Manh Hung, then-acting minister of information and communications for the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam speaks at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnam's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) takes the oath of office after being elected as president of Vietnam in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT

Nguyen Manh Hung, then-acting minister of information and communications for the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam speaks at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

The National Assembly of Vietnam Wednesday elected Lieutenant General Nguyen Manh Hung as the new minister of information and communications at a time the government is silencing dissent.

Hung, 56, has been acting as interim minister since July when an official commission opened an investigation into former minister Truong Minh Tuan for alleged corruption, said official media.