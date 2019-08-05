The European Union on Monday reinforced its commitment to step up efforts in defense cooperation field following a meeting between the EU high representative of foreign affairs and security policy and the Vietnamese defense minister in Hanoi.
Ngo Xuan Lich and Federica Mogherini "discussed the development of a defense and security cooperation partnership based on international law and a shared commitment; this will be done through continued promotion of cooperative mechanisms and frameworks contributing to global peace, regional stability," according to the joint statement released by the two.