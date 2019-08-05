Hanoi (Viet Nam), 05/08/2019.- Federica Mogherini, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrives for a meeting with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (not pictured) at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, 05 August 2019. Mogherini is on an official visit to Vietnam from 03 to 05 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MINH HOANG

Hanoi (Viet Nam), 05/08/2019.- Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and Federica Mogherini (L), Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrive at a joint press conference after a meeting with at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, 05 August 2019. Mogherini is on an official visit to Vietnam from 03 to 05 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MINH HOANG

Hanoi (Viet Nam), 05/08/2019.- Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) shakes hands with Federica Mogherini (R), Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, 05 August 2019. Mogherini is on an official visit to Vietnam from 03 to 05 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MINH HOANG

The European Union on Monday reinforced its commitment to step up efforts in defense cooperation field following a meeting between the EU high representative of foreign affairs and security policy and the Vietnamese defense minister in Hanoi.

Ngo Xuan Lich and Federica Mogherini "discussed the development of a defense and security cooperation partnership based on international law and a shared commitment; this will be done through continued promotion of cooperative mechanisms and frameworks contributing to global peace, regional stability," according to the joint statement released by the two.