The Vietnamese authorities have evacuated some 650,000 people ahead of the arrival on Monday of Tembin, the storm that left 200 dead and missing in the Philippines and that has intensified to typhoon on its path through the South China Sea.

The Vietnamese meteorological service predicts that Typhoon Tembin, which this morning was more than 300 kilometers away from the Con Dao Island and had sustained winds of 135 kilometers per hour, would enter the south of Vietnam on Monday night.