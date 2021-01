Vietnamese soldiers stand guard outside National Convention Center during the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 January 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnam has detected 82 community Covid-19 infections after 55 days without local transmission, the government announced Thursday.

The outbreak comes just 10 days before the start of the lunar new year holidays, when millions of people travel the country to visit their families. EFE-EPA