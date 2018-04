Blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh (L), also known as Mother Mushroom, stands during her trial in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Jun. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY

A photograph of a closed circuit television shows Pham Van Troi (C) flanked by policemen while on trial for "propaganda against the socialist state" at a courthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 8, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN ABRAM WAINWRIGHT

Vietnamese lawyer Nguyen Van Dai is seen standing trial on closed circuit television at Hanoi's People's Court, Vietnam, May 11, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN ABRAM WAINWRIGHT

Amnesty International (AI) on Wednesday released a report revealing that at least 97 people in Vietnam have been held as prisoners of conscience, many of whom are kept incommunicado in squalid conditions and routinely subjected to torture or other ill-treatment.

Among the prisoners are human rights defenders, lawyers, bloggers, and environmental and social activists who received lengthy jail sentences despite only resorting to peaceful means, AI said in the report.