A woman pulling a basket of foods and flowers walks on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Hanoi entered a 15-day lockdown on Saturday to combat a new Covid-19 wave linked to the highly contagious Delta variant, the worst the country has faced since the start of the pandemic.

The lockdown of the Vietnamese capital, which has more than 4.6 million inhabitants, was announced unexpectedly on Friday night amid a sudden spike in infections in the last 48 hours.