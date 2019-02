A file picture shows Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) shakes hands with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho (L) at the Government guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MINH HOANG/POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) react during their first one-on-one meeting, part of the historic summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/KEVIN LIM/THE STRAITS TIMES/SINGAPORE OUT

Vietnam's foreign minister on Thursday concluded his three-day visit to Pyongyang ahead of a planned summit between the President of the United States and the North Korean leader to be hosted in Hanoi later this month.

Pham Binh Minh landed at the Beijing international airport onboard an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang and was expected to get on a connecting flight to Hanoi from there, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.