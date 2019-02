A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) arrives in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A child looks at Vietnamese and North Korean national flags on display at the Vietnam-North Korea Friendship kindergarten, founded by the North Korean Government, a place that will be visited by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Children look at their hand painted pictures of second leader of North Korea Kim Jong-il and father of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh, at the Vietnam-North Korea Friendship kindergarten founded by North Korean government, a place that may be visited by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) talks with US President Donald J. Trump (L) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Security personnel stand guard in front of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, where the US President and the North Korean leader are expected to meet for the second US-North Korea summit, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Vietnam, which from Wednesday hosts a summit between the United States and North Korea, is an ideal meeting point for the two sides due to its geographical location and its ties with both countries, but also for its economic model and experience in reunifying a divided country.

The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Vietnamese capital is scheduled to conclude on Thursday.