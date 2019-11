A portrait of Pham Thi Tra My, 26, who is believed to be among the 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeastern Britain, is kept on a prayer altar inside her home in Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province, Vietnam, 02 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Police drive the lorry container along the road from the scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, Britain, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VICKIE FLORES

The impoverished relatives of the 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated lorry in the United Kingdom were offered loans from the Vietnamese government to cover the huge costs of repatriation.

The Government of Hanoi said the loan would not have any interest rate applied and would be due for repayment within 30 days.