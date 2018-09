Vietnamese Deputy President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh speaks at a conference at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 03, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

An elderly man looks at newspapers with pictures of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang on the front page, at a newspaper stall in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

A man rides past a screen displaying a photo of Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang clapping hands next to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Preparations for the state funeral of president Tran Dai Quang were underway in Vietnam on Monday, a day after Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh was named the acting president.

A state funeral will be held for Quang on Sep. 26 and 27, which will also be observed in the country as days of national mourning.